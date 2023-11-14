Adam Newling has announced a massive regional Australian tour.

The indie folk singer-songwriter will visit Kingscliff, Newcastle, Avalon Beach, Caringbah, Kiama, Wombarra, Rye, Geelong, and Ballarat in December and January (see full dates below). Tickets are available now via Newling’s official website.

Newling is touring in support of his recently announced EP, Dorothy Painted Portraits, which will be released on the first of next month. According to the musician, his upcoming EP contains “stories I’ve heard along grapevines and played out myself while living in rural areas.”

Dorothy Painted Portraits is led by Newling’s latest single “Difference of Opinion”, a rousing singalong about agreeing to disagree (or not).

“If fists was made for brawlin’ and these lips was made for kissin’,” he growls on the Dylan-esque ditty. “Then every time you say these things man, it puts me on the ground / It’s just the difference of opinion that knocks me down.”

Newling penned the track when he was working in a small town pub and had a sudden realisation. “I realised this pub was like a church to the community,” he explained. “‘Difference of Opinion’ is about the conversations I heard day in, day out, the mumblings and whispers of stories, life, and opinions.

“Difference of Opinion” continues Newling’s strong run of 2023 releases, which have found him fine-tuning his rustic and thoughtful style of indie folk. The track follows previous singles “Round the Houses”, a sweet collaboration with Scandinavian/English singer-songwriter Kristina Karsegård, and “Ocean”, a song Newling wrote for his 15-year-old self.

Adam Newling’s Dorothy Painted Portraits EP is out December 1st (pre-save/pre-order here).

Adam Newling Dorothy Painted Portraits Regional Tour

Tickets available via adamnewling.com

Saturday, December 9th

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

Friday, January 12th

King Street Warehouse, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, January 13th

Avalon RSL, Avalon Beach, NSW

Sunday, January 14th

Caringbah Pub, Caringbah, NSW

Wednesday, January 17th

Fillmore’s, Kiama, NSW

Friday, January 19th

Wombarra Bowlo, Wombarra, NSW

Friday, January 26th

Haba, Rye, VIC

Saturday, January 27th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Sunday, January 28th

Volta, Ballarat, VIC