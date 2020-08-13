Adam Newling is slowly but surely traversing the globe as part of his Around The World in 50kms tour.

Following his four sold-out headline shows at beloved Sydney venue The Brass Monkey and a support slot with heavy-hitters Skegss in Brunswick Heads, Adam Newling has announced his latest ‘Round The World in 50KM’s tour date. The songwriter will be heading down to The Gong for a show at Wombarra Bowling Club, on Friday, August 28th.

The show follows the release of Newling’s latest alt-country gem, the searing track ‘Two Of A Kind’.

‘Two Of A Kind’ is the third offering we’ve recieved from Adam Newling, a sprawling track that sees the Cronulla songwriter expertly examine the trials and tribulations of a relationship indebted in drug and alcohol abuse.

On ‘Two Of A Kind’ a heavier, more urgent side of Newling is on display. His signature husky growls feel more desperate and crucial than ever. The track copped a triple j premiere with Declan Byrne.

“Two Of A Kind is about me love hate relationship with sobriety spawned by the end of a love hate relationship with a beautiful girl,” explains Newling.

“It’s about boredom and abuse and a fine line drawn between being a partner in crime or being downright destructive. This song was born in a dark place but nowadays it’s just a bitter fun.”

Newling won over our collective hearts with debut single ‘Cheer Up’ back in March, a track that highlighted his propensity for piercing and introspective songwriting. He then followed it up with the simmering and sexy single ‘Morning Breath’ — an effortlessly cool exploration of young drunken sex.

Live music is slowly and surely making its return, baby. What better way to celebrate than over a couple frothy ones at the bowlos, serenaded by a sweet soundtrack of Adam Newling.

Check out ‘Two of a Kind’ by Adam Newling:

Adam Newling

Around the World in 50kms Tour

Tickets for all shows on sale now via adamnewling.com

Friday, August 28th

Wombarra Bowling Club, Wollongong