Adele is preparing to release her brand new album 30.

30 marks the artist’s fourth studio album and is a huge moment for the star particularly taking into consideration her decision to step back from the limelight.

Sitting down with Vogue for the first time in five years, Adele spoke on her new album and why it is so incredibly different to everything she has put forward before.

But most of all, reflecting on life raising her son Angelo and also having gotten married and divorced to Simon Konecki.

“My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for…” she began.

“(Like) why can’t you still live together?… I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

The differences in all of Adele’s albums are palpable.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

And Adele speaks on this too. “I was drunk as a fart on ’21’; I really don’t remember much, I just remember being really sad,” she said.

“On ’25,’ I was obviously sober as anything, because I was a new mum. That one, I was sort of more in tune with what I thought people might want or not want. With this one, I made the very conscious decision to be like, for the first time in my life, actually, ‘What do I want?’”

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.