Channel 7 TV host Matt Doran apologised live on air this weekend for embarrassing the entire country and “insulting” Adele.

The Aussie host was flown from Sydney to London – when most Australians are still only dreaming of international travel, if they can even get back to their home state – on November 4th for a sit-down interview with the UK singer.

It was a Channel 7 exclusive; her one and only Australian interview to promote her new album, 30.

When Adele realised he hadn’t yet asked any specific questions about the album, she asked Doran what he thought of the record.

He had to admit he hadn’t even listened to it.

That admission led to Adele’s label, Sony Music, withholding the footage of the interview, which was part of an exclusive deal that cost the network a cool $AUD1 million.

Doran returned from his two-week suspension to host Weekend Sunrise this weekend, and addressed the who sorry situation.

“This is a story that has sparked a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world and, if I’m being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging I deserve and I totally own,” he said during the show yesterday.

“The day after we landed in London an email came through from Sony. It didn’t mention Adele, but it did contain a link to her album…

“I made the terrible mistake of assuming we weren’t to be given a preview copy of this album because our interview was airing before it was released and Adele’s album was the industry’s most prized secret.”

Doran went on to debunk the claims Adele stormed out of the interview, adding, “But all that doesn’t matter because, by missing the album link, however I might try to justify it, I’ve insulted Adele.”

He closed with proof he has, since, listened to the album, by referencing the bridge after the second chorus in track 10 of Adele’s album, Hold On, where she sings, “sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret”.

“I’m not expecting that forgiveness, but I do owe you an apology,” he said.