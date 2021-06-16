Adele has reflected on the devastating Grenfell Tower fire on its fourth anniversary, saying “no one has been held accountable.”

In a rare public appearance, the singer paid tribute to the fire’s victims in a video shared by the survivor group Grenfell United to commemorate the 72 people who tragically died in the tragedy on June 14th, 2017.

“Today marks four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, and still, there are so many unanswered questions,” Adele said. “Still, the trial is taking way too long, and still, no one has been accountable for that night’s events. And yet, Grenfell United is still out here, fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, that the whole country deserves.”

She continued: “And for that, I’d like to thank you. Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fight. I can’t imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you.

“I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers that you will need to finally, finally be able to breathe together. I love you, I’ll see you soon, stay strong. We’re all with you.”

A Londoner born and bred, Adele was seen at Grenfell Tower in West London just after the fire. She comforted her fellow mourners back then as they watched the firefighters tackle the blaze.

The Justice4Grenfell group emphasised the lack of unaccountability in their own statement. “Not only is there still no clear sense of who is accountable… but people still have to live in properties deemed unsafe due to cladding of the same kind used on Grenfell Tower,” Yvette Williams, a spokesperson for the group said.

The Guardian, meanwhile, shared a touching tribute to the 72 victims this week, with intimate written memorials for each person.

