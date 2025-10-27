Aerosmith and Yungblud have unveiled an unexpected twist to their collaborative single “My Only Angel” with the release of a “Desert Road Version” featuring banjo contributions from iconic comedian and musician Steve Martin.

The enhanced version of the track emerged after Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler reached out to Martin, who recorded his banjo parts remotely to complement the existing collaboration. This marks a particularly significant release for Aerosmith, representing their first new material since 2012’s Music from Another Dimension! album.

The original “My Only Angel” debuted in September, but the partnership between the rock legends and the British artist extends beyond this single track. The collaboration initially sparked when both acts reworked Yungblud’s expansive nine-minute composition “Hello Heaven, Hello”, leading to productive writing sessions that generated additional material.

Their creative partnership will culminate in the One More Time EP, scheduled for release on November 21st. The collection promises four collaborative tracks including “Problems”, “Wild Woman”, and “A Thousand Days”, alongside a fresh interpretation of Aerosmith’s 1977 classic “Back in the Saddle”.

The fusion represents an intriguing blend of generational perspectives, with Aerosmith’s decades of rock experience meeting Yungblud’s contemporary energy. Martin’s banjo contributions add another layer of musical diversity to the already eclectic partnership, demonstrating the organic nature of the collaboration.

In other Yungblud news, he recently added a new show to his upcoming Australian tour to meet demand.

The 2026 tour comes in support of his June-released fourth studio album, Idols, which hit No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 in Australia.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, the English artist said not only does he have “massive plans” for the Australia run, but he also wants to bring Bludfest our way. However, there is yet to be any update on the festival’s Australian debut. Read the full chat here.