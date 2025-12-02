Aerosmith and Yungblud have announced an upcoming collaboration featuring country star Lainey Wilson on their track “A Wild Woman”.

The rock legends teased the collaboration on social media, revealing that Wilson’s involvement came about after she expressed her love for the song.

“There was a cowgirl who loved this song so much that we had to add her on! Can you guess who?” posted Aerosmith alongside images of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yungblud, and a distinctive cowboy hat made by manufacturer Charlie 1 Horse in collaboration with Wilson. The hat, described as the “Country With a Flair Hat in Natural”, serves as a clear hint at Wilson’s participation in the upcoming release.

The collaboration builds on the success of Aerosmith and Yungblud’s recent five-track EP One More Time, which was released last month. “A Wild Woman” appears as one of the tracks on the existing EP, with Wilson’s version representing an enhanced iteration of the original recording.

Wilson’s connection to Aerosmith extends beyond this studio collaboration. In February, the country star joined Tyler on stage at the 6th Annual Jam for Janie charity event at the Hollywood Palladium, where they delivered a memorable duet performance of Aerosmith’s classic “Dream On”.

Tyler expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership at the time, stating: “Having an amazing artist like Lainey Wilson stop in and join us is going to make this year’s Jam rock like something I could have never dreamed of.”

In October, the duo teamed up with comedian and musician Steve Martin for a banjo-enhanced version of “My Only Angel”, the EP’s lead single. Martin’s distinctive banjo contributions added a unique dimension to the track, highlighting the experimental approach both artists have taken with this collection

Charlie 1 Horse’s involvement in the collaboration announcement reflects Wilson’s established brand partnerships within the country music sphere.