Alanis Morissette is enjoying quite the career renaissance with a musical and HBO documentary now being joined by a TV show inspired by her life.

As confirmed by Variety, ABC is developing the single-camera comedy series based on the life of the singer. Going with the title Relatable, it’s co-created by Elizabeth Beckwith and Christopher Moynihan, although Morissette will be on board as executive producer. She’ll also create some original music for the show, which seems only right.

Beckwith comes with a wealth of promising experience, including being a supervising producer on another ABC comedy, The Goldbergs, and writing for another, Speechless. Moynihan, meanwhile, co-created NBC’s Marlon, starring Marlon Wayans.

Check out ‘You Oughta Know’ by Alanis Morissette:

It’s unclear what years of Morissette’s life Relatable will focus on, although here’s hoping that it will explore the making of her iconic 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill, one of the best albums of the 90’s.

The record inspired the recent musical of the same name, which received 15 nominations at this year’s Tony Awards. The musical is arriving in Australia this year, opening at Sydney’s Theatre Royal in December. She also kicked off a massive world tour in August to celebrate 25 years of her seminal album.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

A HBO doc about the singer also came out this year, Jagged, although Morissette wasn’t as big a fan of that: “this was not the story I agreed to tell,” she said about the film, explaining that she wouldn’t support or promote it.

Morissette’s last album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, came out in 2020. Even this deep into her career, it charted very strongly, reaching number 10 in the ARIA Album Chart and number 16 in the U.S. Billboard 200.

For more on this topic, follow the Film & TV Observer.

Check out the trailer for the musical Jagged Little Pill: