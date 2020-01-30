Alanis Morissette has just confirmed dates for Sydney and Melbourne and you oughta know whats up.

The legendary Alanis Morissette is bringing her 2020 World Tour in celebration of 25 years of Jagged Little Pill exclusively to Sydney and Melbourne. The music icon will play Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on April 11, followed by Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, April 15.

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette’s 1995 debut, Jagged Little Pill was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness.

In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

On December 5, 2019, “Jagged Little Pill” the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Also in December 2019, Alanis released her newest song ‘Reasons I Drink.’ The track comes off Alanis’ highly anticipated ninth album, ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’, due out May 1st.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, February 7.

The exclusive Fan pre-sale commences at 2pm Tuesday, February 4, concluding at 1pm Wednesday, February 5.

The special guest for the tour is Australian songwriter and performer, Julia Stone.

Watch the video for ‘Ironic’ by Alanis Morissette below

