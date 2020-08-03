Alt-pop artist E^ST has unleashed one of the most hotly anticipated Australian albums of 2020. Her debut album, I’M DOING IT, sees Melisa Bester in her element, covering her journey of self-discovery after a breakup.

As mentioned in Rolling Stone Australia‘s review of the album:

“E^ST’s first full-length album is an epic saga of blissful post-relationship mediations. Penned and produced with Jim Eliot (Halsey, Ellie Goulding), I’M DOING IT covers a lot of ground. It’s pop, swathed with twinkling synths and modernist harmonies, but it’s also experimental in parts, showcasing a new sophistication for one Melisa Bester.”

Check out E^ST’s debut full length record below, then read why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Check out E^ST’s I’M DOING IT:

“An album that has been a long time coming for fans of E^ST, the aptly-titled I’M DOING IT showcases a stunning cross-section of her musical abilities, collecting soaring vocals, emotional delivery, and some of the most powerful and cathartic choruses you’ll find anywhere.”

– Tyler Jenke