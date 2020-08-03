Alt-pop artist E^ST has unleashed one of the most hotly anticipated Australian albums of 2020. Her debut album, I’M DOING IT, sees Melisa Bester in her element, covering her journey of self-discovery after a breakup.
As mentioned in Rolling Stone Australia‘s review of the album:
“E^ST’s first full-length album is an epic saga of blissful post-relationship mediations. Penned and produced with Jim Eliot (Halsey, Ellie Goulding), I’M DOING IT covers a lot of ground. It’s pop, swathed with twinkling synths and modernist harmonies, but it’s also experimental in parts, showcasing a new sophistication for one Melisa Bester.”
“An album that has been a long time coming for fans of E^ST, the aptly-titled I’M DOING IT showcases a stunning cross-section of her musical abilities, collecting soaring vocals, emotional delivery, and some of the most powerful and cathartic choruses you’ll find anywhere.” – Tyler Jenke
E^ST has delivered a perfect debut. Self aware, painstakingly-funny ruminations on modern romance. I’M DOING IT might just be the best pop release to come out of Australia this year. – Geordie Gray
“I’M DOING IT is the record that fans of E^ST have been waiting for. The next huge step in her amazing career, E^ST has spent a number of years cementing herself as one of the most exciting and consistently impressive artists on the Australian scene, but with this debut album, it proves that not only has the wait been worth it, but that her status as a beloved musician will be assured for decades to come.” – Brittany Jenke