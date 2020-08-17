Tkay Maidza has released the second offering of a trilogy of EPs, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2. Naturally, it serves as a reminder of the Adelaide-based artist’s creative vision: world domination.

It’s been a banner 12 months for Tkay Maidza. Between the ARIA nomination for ‘Awake’ featuring JPEGMAFIA, positive acclaim from Pitchfork, collaborations with Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike and Martin Solveig, fashion team-ups with the likes of Stella McCartney and her own clothing brand Last Year Was Weird, it’s been a prolific journey for the Zimbabwean-born act.

Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 is no less impressive. Offering up an old-school hip hop feel on ‘Shook’, but pivoting to technical prowess on tracks like ’24k’ and ’70s pop on ‘Don’t Call Again’, the EP shows Tkay at her most dynamic with her signature blend of neo-soul, hip hop, and dark trap.

Have a listen to Tkay Maidza’s new EP below, then read up on why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Check out Tkay Maidza’s EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2

“Ever since she burst into the Adelaide music scene early last decade, Tkay Maidza has proven herself as one of Australia’s most exciting musical exports. Continuing her trilogy of EPs with Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2, Tkay shows us exactly why she’s such an in-demand name, skirting between pop, electronica, and hip-hop while delivering some of the best lines of her career.

“If Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 gives us an idea of what to expect with Volume 3, we can only assume it won’t be long before Tkay is conquering the world with her inimitable music.”

– Brittany Jenke

“Last Year Was Weird Vol. 2. firmly establishes Tkay Maidza as the leader of Australian hip hop. Maidza is a genre chameleon. It’s hard to comprehend how one record that draws from such an expansive, sonic palette can sound so cohesive.

“It is an exciting, self-assured, consistently-engrossing record that — alongside the Kid LAROI’s Fuck Love — could finally put Australian hip hop on the map.”

– Geordie Gray

Check out Tkay Maidza’s video for ‘Don’t Call Again’ ft. Kari Faux