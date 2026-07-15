Alex Lahey has recruited Slowly Slowly for a new version of her single “Let’s Go Out”.

“Let’s Go Out” is the second single to come ahead of the re-release of her debut EP B-Grade University (Reunion Edition) this Friday (July 17th).

“When I asked Slowly Slowly to be a part of the re-recording of ‘Let’s Go Out’, I told them I wanted ‘the full Slowly treatment’,” Lahey said.

“And, boy, did they deliver! I think Slowly are one of the greatest Australian bands of all time and it’s such an honour to have them involved in this recording produced by none other than Ben Stewart himself.”

Slowly Slowly’s Ben Stewart said: “Working with Alex was a breeze – it was like we had always been in a band together or something?! I loved being a part of the effortless recreations of these sentimental and adored songs – the hardest part was trying to honour the originals, but I think we got to a place where they hold their own in a new light.

“…I’m wrapped I got to have a little sing on ‘Let’s Go Out’. Thanks for including me in the 10 year celebrations. “

Check out the music video below.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Ten years on from the EP’s release, the reissue also includes new re-recordings and alternate versions of various tracks, including “You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me” and “Wes Anderson”. It will also include a version of “You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me” recorded live in-studio at triple j for their Like a Version series back in 2017.

Lahey’s reissue will be supported by an Australian tour kicking off on August 20th in Brisbane, before stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and Adelaide.

“I am not exaggerating when I say this EP completely changed my life,” Lahey said.

“These songs found their place in the world in a way I could have never fathomed and have forged a life of their own over the last decade. They’ve taken me to corners of the world I could only have dreamed of seeing, let alone playing music in.”

Alex Lahey’s “Let’s Go Out” featuring Slowly Slowly is out now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.