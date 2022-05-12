Ball Park Music are giving “the middle finger” to a vinyl setback and releasing their new album Weirder & Weirder early.

The indie pop favourites announced the decision in a lengthy statement on social media. Due to the war in Ukraine, supply issues have meant that vinyl stock of their seventh studio album has been delayed.

“After more than two years of our industry suffering non-stop setbacks, we’ve decided to give this situation the middle finger and run in the other direction,” the band say.

Weirder & Weirder will now be released on Friday, May 27th. “Our highest priority is getting this new LP to our fans and hitting the road in June to celebrate the only thing that has ever mattered – the music,” the statement explains.

“We’ve also decided that everyone who has pre-ordered a vinyl copy of Weirder & Weirder will go in the running to win a signed test pressing of the album. We had these sent to us about a month ago and we’d love for at least one lucky person to be hearing it on vinyl as soon as possible.”

Ball Park Music concluded the statement by asking that fans “hang in there a wee bit longer” in waiting for the records to arrive in Australia by July, although refunds will be available through Jungle Merchandise if required.

In support of Weirder & Weirder, the band are heading on their first national headline tour in four long years this June. The tour kicks off with a hometown show at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, June 3rd, before finishing at The Forum in Melbourne on Saturday, July 16th. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s official website.

Ball Park Music have already released three tracks from their upcoming album. ‘Sunscreen’ was released last year and reached number 21 in triple j’s Hottest 100. That was followed by this year’s ‘Stars In My Eyes’ and new single ‘Manny’.

