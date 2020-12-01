Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Alex the Astronaut has KO’d One Nation’s Mark Latham on Twitter after the pea-brained politician criticised the forthcoming climate change panel, New Energy.

On Thursday, December 3rd — a number of key players in music, art, politics and climate industry will join forces in hosting an event to help fight climate change at Sydney’s Seymour Centre.

Curated by ARIA-nominated musician and climate advocate Holly Rankin (aka Jack River) and moderated by former triple j Breakfast host Alex Dyson. New Energy will see a number of influential figures – including Hon Matt Kean MP (Minister for Energy & Environment), Hon Adam Searle MLC (Shadow Minister for Climate Change), David Pocock, Phoebe Tonkin, Turia Pitt, Alex Dyson, Sarah Wilson, and Reuben Styles (Peking Duk) – engage in a panel discussion aimed to speak directly to Australia’s about our current climate catastrophe.

“Everyone’s talking about climate change and net zero by 2050, but the majority of us have no idea what it even means,” Rankin explains of the event. “There’s so much spin and confusion, we’re feeling overwhelmed and stuck in the mud. I wanted to bring people with a big platform together with experts in climate and energy to give us straight answers to our burning questions.”

Noted cuck Latham has, naturally, taken umbrage with the event. “You can’t make this stuff up,” he wrote on Twitter earlier today. “On Thursday night at the Seymour Centre, Matt Kean and Shadow Minister for Surrender, Adam Searle, will present their new joint 100% renewables policy, set to the music of ‘Alex The Astronaut’, as organised by another airhead singer, Holly Rankin.”

In truly gorgeous scenes, Alex the Astronaut and Holly Rankin banded together to deliver a one-two takedown for the ages.

“Hi Mark, strange tweet maybe have a nap,” wrote Alex. “I’ve got a physics/ maths degree and Holly’s studying law, I see you studied economics.

“Maybe you should go back and have a look at climate science. Scary stuff. Hope you aren’t too worked up about this. That’d be a sad way to live.”

Hi Mark, strange tweet maybe have a nap, I’ve got a physics/ maths degree and holly’s studying law, I see you studied economics. Maybe you should go back and have a look at climate science. Scary stuff. Hope you aren’t too worked up about this. That’d be a sad way to live — Alex the Astronaut (@AtheAstronaut) December 1, 2020

If you wanted to get involved with The New Energy forum, you can buy physical tickets to the event here, otherwise, you can register for the live stream here.