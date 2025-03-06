Alex Warren has announced his first ever tour of Australia.

Fans can see the US singer-songwriter perform at his Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth this August.

Warren expressed his excitement for the upcoming tour and his debut run of the the country.

“I’m stoked to finally come over there and play some shows,” he said.

“Also really interested to try vegemite, that stuff looks wild.”

With over 26 million followers and nearly one billion streams over a decade, fans will know that Warren was homeless before rising to fame.

Last year, he released his inaugural debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1). Its opening track, “Burning Down,” was certified Gold in Australia, and broke into the Billboard Hot 100. It also earned a collaboration with Joe Jonas.

Warren embarked on a successful debut headline tour in the same year, selling out shows across Europe, North America and at California’s renowned Troubadour venue.

Warren told Official Charts that he “can’t wait to do [tour Australia]!” He also mentioned that he just needs “one more song” to finish his next album. The performer should be completing it “right after” his Europe trip.

Australian tickets for his Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour go on Frontier Member Presale on Tuesday, March 11th at 12pm until Friday, March 14th at 9am, or until allocation is exhausted.

General sale goes live on Friday, March 14th at 10am.

ALEX WARREN

CHEAPER THAN THERAPY AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Presented by Frontier Touring

Thursday, August 21st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, August 23rd

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday, August 25th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, August 28th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au