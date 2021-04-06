Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In news that doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, Alice Cooper has revealed that none other than Jimi Hendrix gave him his first-ever drug.

Cooper recounted the story of his first experience with drugs during an appearance on The SDR Show (via Ultimate Guitar).

“Weed was the first drug, and it was with Jimi Hendrix. I’m sitting there after the show. I went to see them,” he began.

He continued: “And we were just a little high school band. But they said, ‘Hey, come on up to the hotel room.'”

“And we were sitting on his bed, and Jimi goes, ‘Here, man,’ [and he passed me the joint]. And I went, ‘OK.'”

“Then he goes and puts a quarter in the bed – you know, the vibrating bed.”

“There was, like, eight people sitting on the bed. And he goes, ‘We’re on a spaceship.’ And I went, ‘OK…'”

Cooper went on to divulge that his worst drug experience was with crystal THC.

“It was Detroit, and I think it was crystal THC. It was, like, four in the morning. I regained consciousness,” he said.

He continued: “And I thought it a Jim Jones thing. And I got up. I remember it was about 20 degrees below outside.”

“And I walked outside just in my shirt on, just to wake up. And when I came back in, everybody was just kind of coming up.”

“It was weird – it was like a [Federico] Fellini thing. It was so strange that I really did believe that everybody was dead, and I was the only one that survived it.”

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Alice Cooper talking about Jimi Hendrix on The SDR Show: