Former Crystal Castles vocalist Alice Glass has called out Machine Gun Kelly for predatory behaviour towards minors. In a series of tweets, Glass linked to a past video of Kelly, where he is discussing approaching Kendall Jenner. At the time, Kelly was 23 and Jenner, 17.

“In this clip mgk blurts out a justification for statutory rape that amounts to “its ok because other famous men do it”,” Glass said in her tweet. “Seems like he’s spent a lot of time thinking about this. quickly rattling off a list of examples that encourage predatory behaviour towards underage girls.”

In the clip, Kelly claims that he is ‘not waiting’ to approach Jenner ‘until she’s 18’. “I’ll go now. I’m not a creepy age. I’m 23, she’s 17 and a celebrity – there is no limits.” he says.

He then goes on to discuss more famous personalities: “Robert Plant who was one of the greatest lead singers ever, dated a girl who was 14.”

“Axl Rose, who was one of the biggest badasses ever, dated a girl who was 16 and wrote a song for their first album, about the girl who was 16. I don’t care. Say what you want – if Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked, and you’re 50 – you’re going.” he continues.

“These are the same arguments I heard as a young teenager. arguments that were used to exploit me. this is very personal to me.” Glass said in her tweets.

“Its sad I have to explain this to some of you, but sex with minors is wrong. they are not prepared or developed enough to make clear headed decisions when pressured by manipulative or forceful older men.” she continued.

She then went on to tag Machine Gun Kelly and asked him to address the clip and his past remarks. As of now, there has been no comment from Kelly or his team.

Glass also returned to Twitter to defend herself, saying: “To all of you going on about clout. nobody’s career gains from calling out this kind of content. I was a victim of this exact type of predatory energy at a young age and I’m going to shed light on it when I see it.”

Check out Alice Glass’ tweets here: