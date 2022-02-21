It seems like Machine Gun Kelly can’t even get a great reception in his own home state. The pop punk star was involved in the NBA All-Star Weekend in Ohio and received a rather lukewarm reaction after introducing one of the teams.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game took place on Sunday, February 20th, and MGK (who grew up in Cleveland) was given the honour of welcoming Team Durant onto the court. Fancying himself as a bit of a funnyman, he decided to try out a few jokes while doing so while wearing a spectacular bedazzled gem shirt.

“OK, I’m not even a good basketball player, but I did steal all of the Infinity Stones from Thanos, so LeBron, if you need me, I can probably sink something from half-court while I’m wearing this tonight,” was one part that drew murmurs from the crowd. After other jokes about grey hair, he then handed over to DJ D-Nice to welcome out the players.

Judging by the reaction on social media, it did not go well for the Tickets to My Downfall artist. “Please get MGK off the stage! He’s WACK AF!” demanded someone on Twitter, also asking where his “daddy EMINEM” was.

“Nah just look up “MGK off stage”, someone else wrote, noting just how many viewers wished that he wasn’t taking part in the event. “He’s so corny,” blasted a few others.

Elsewhere in the All-Star Weekend, Machine Gun Kelly also took part in the Celebrity Game on Friday, February 18th, featuring alongside the likes of Migos member Quavo, rapper Jack Harlow, and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Going by his highlight reel though, it didn’t work out much better than his Team Durant introduction; “nothing but net” isn’t a phrase that exists in the singer’s vocabulary (see below).

What did you think of MGK’s All-Star Game introduction? To give him credit, he did give a shout-out to the “hard workers who keep this town pumping” when he was only asked to praise the celebrity attendees.