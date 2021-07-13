In music news we didn’t see coming, Alicia Keys and Tom Jones have joined forces for a new project – ASMR tracks.

If you’re not familiar with the term, ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response and refers to the pleasant sensation some individuals feel when they watch videos or other stimuli, which is generally described as a tingly sensation that’s kind of like a massage for your brain.

Now, Tom Jones and Alicia Keys have jumped on the ASMR bandwagon and are set to release some of their most iconic hits in ASMR form designed to relax fans.

Ava Max, James Blunt, and Yungblud are also getting involved with the popular trend, with each artist turning a song into the format, which uses sounds such as tapping, breathing and whispering to trigger a physical or emotional response, for the Deezer streaming service.

“ASMR content is becoming increasingly mainstream and Deezer has seen consumption of it increase by 248 per cent worldwide since the start of 2020,” Nigel Harding, Deezer’s VP of global artist marketing, told Music Week.

“Given the appetite of our users for that head-tingling feeling, we decided to take things one step further. We’re proud to unveil our ASMR Sessions, which give fans a new unexpected twist on the genre, featuring some of the world’s biggest artists bringing their lyrics to life with an intensity you’ve never heard before.”

Among some of the hits to be remade in ASMR form include Keys’ ‘Fallin” and Blunt’s ‘You’re Beautiful’, with the latter featuring background sounds from nature.

Ava Max’s ‘Kings & Queens’ has been revamped with “chilled beach and waves vibe” for the project, while Tom Jones will recreate the classic hit ‘What’s New Pussycat’.

Brit artist Yungblud has also added sounds to his song ‘Parents’, which includes the soothing sounds of water dripping.

The ASMR Sessions feature on Deezer’s new ASMR Channel.