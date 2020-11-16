Australian’s own Alison Wonderland has joined forces with Valentino Khan on new house track ‘Anything’.

Undoubtedly two of the best DJs and producers going ’round, the pair have teamed up to collaborate on the banger of a dance floor tune.

Released by Diplo’s record label Mad Decent, the track combines soft percussion and Wonderland’s smooth vocals with pumping electronic pop beats.

Along with Diplo, Khan has previously released material through Steve Aoki and Skrillex and worked with the likes of Major Lazer and Dizzee Rascal.

The premiere of ‘Anything’ comes hot off the heels of Khan’s latest EP French Fried, released late last month.

Meanwhile, Wonderland recently debuted ‘Bad Things’, the first single from her upcoming third studio album.

Wonderland also dropped one of this year’s most quirky tracks back in April, a song inspired by the wildly popular Tiger King.

‘WWCBD?’, a collaboration with Los Angeles musician Phem, poses the question, “What would Carole Baskin do?”.

The decidedly straight forward lyrics include such lines as “what would Carole Baskin do? / She would probably murder you / Feed you to the tigers.”

This year also saw Wonderland appear in Underplayed, a documentary detailing the struggles women in electronic music face when compared to their male counterparts.

Speaking to EDM.com about the doco, Wonderland reveals she feels she’s had to prove herself in the industry “more so than men.”

“I feel like I’ve really had to prove myself more so than men, and I think a lot of women will tell you the same thing,” she said.

“I had to work really hard for credibility as an artist.”

Check out ‘Anything’ by Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan: