Alison Wonderland has confessed that she has in fact met Kanye West, but at the time, she thought it was just a shrooms-induced hallucination.

Let’s paint the scene. It’s Coachella, 2015, and Alison Wonderland is enjoying the wild success of her incredible breakthrough single ‘I Want U’. Invited to play overseas at the biggest festival in the world, Alison Wonderland, Australian icon in the Electronic and DJing scenes, must have been stoked as all hell.

ACDC, Jack White and Drake were the three headliners for the fest, and there was no Kanye West on the lineup whatsoever. Tame Impala, FKA twigs, Interpol, The War on Drugs and St. Vincent were all feeling the rush of the biggest times in their entire careers, and of course, Azealia Banks gave the most iconic performance of all time, megaphone in hand.

Alison Wonderland celebrates after her huge set with some shrooms, as one does, and runs into a guy in a black hoodie. The Weeknd is currently playing his scheduled set.

Then the man, who Alison believes is a shroom-induced vision of the patron saint of Hip-Hop, Kanye West, runs onto the stage. He is there to perform a surprise set in the middle of The Weeknd’s slot.

Not exactly how one would plan to meet Kanye West, but it’s exactly what happened to our very own Alison Wonderland.

How did this story come out exactly? Well, one Twitter user by the name of Veteran Freshman simply asked out into the Twitterverse:

“What’s ya most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction you have had? Lol. I have so many.”

Alison then replied with this iconic Tweet that should be hung up in the Twitter hall of fame.

“Coachella 2015. Celebrated after my set & took 🍄. Looked up next to me at a guy w a black hoodie on & thought… ‘damn that looks like Kanye but I am def just seeing things due to what I ate.”

He nods at me. I nod at him. Next minute hoodie guy walks on stage. It was Kanye.”

Coachella 2015. celebrated after my set & took 🍄. Looked up next to me at a guy w a black hoodie on & thought.. “damn that looks like Kanye but i am def just seeing things due to what I ate.” He nods at me. I nod at him. Next minute hoodie guy walks on stage. It was kanye. https://t.co/fGnvQwlF7w — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 7, 2020

