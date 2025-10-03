Alison Wonderland and a very familiar face have combined on the producer’s new single “XTC”.

Wonderland’s latest track sees her collab with none other than Whyte Fang, her alter-ego. Not that Wonderland is thrilled about it. “This was the only song on the album that I was forced to collab with someone I didn’t like,” she says, adding it was “one of the worst creative experiences of my life.”

“I never want to work with Whyte Fang again!!” she emphatically declares.

A staple of her 2025 live sets, “XTC” finds Wonderland returning to her trap-heavy roots in style. Watch the accompanying, self-directed music video below.

“XTC” is set to feature on Wonderland’s forthcoming fourth studio album, Ghost World, set for release on December 5th.

Speaking on the album’s themes, she previously shared: “I often feel like I’m wandering this earth trying to find my home, both artistically and personally..sometimes it feels like the search will never end, I want people to know that while you’re on that search, there is place of refuge here for you, with us, in Ghost World.

“I am forever grateful for the people who listen to my music and allow me to continue to create, to exorcize complicated feelings and emotions through my art and – yes – my ego death haha. I am only here because you are.”

Ghost World will also feature previous singles such as “iwannaliveinadream” and “Get Started”.

Wonderland is one of Australia’s most successful electronic exports, making it all the way to the top 5 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s recent countdown of the 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time.

“She may be tiny, but Alison Wonderland is massive,” the publication wrote. “The Australian DJ, producer, and singer can claim a Number One LP on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart (2018’s Awake).

“That year she nailed a landmark performance at Coachella, which she would later describe as ‘the biggest show of my life.’ With that set in the California desert, Wonderland became the highest billed DJ in Coachella history, and confirmed her status as the world’s highest-profile female DJ.”

Alison Wonderland’s “XTC” (ft. Whyte Fang) is out now.