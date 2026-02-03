Drummer Atom Willard has announced he has left punk rock stalwarts Alkaline Trio.

He took to social media on Monday (February 2nd), calling the decision deeply personal amidst widespread global turmoil.

“With everything going on, going wrong, in the world right now this may seem insignificant, but it’s not for me. I have parted ways with Alkaline Trio,” he wrote in the post.

“Thanks to everyone who made my time there so awesome, very thankful for the experience.” He teased future plans, noting that he is exploring “all studio, collaboration, and touring opportunities.”

The drummer closed his message with a reflection on the state of the world: “I hope we can all look to love, compassion, understanding, and acceptance of our fellow humans in these dark and scary times.”

Willard joined Alkaline Trio in 2023, following the departure of longtime drummer Derek Grant, who exited after 22 years with the band, citing that it was “the best thing for me and my mental health.”

While Willard did not perform on Alkaline Trio’s most recent album, Blood, Hair and Eyeballs (2024) – which featured Grant instead – he quickly became a visible part of the band’s touring lineup. He did, however, feature on more recent releases, including a three-song collaboration with Travis Barker – “Oblivion,” “Bleeding Out,” and “Surprise Surprise.”

Before joining Alkaline Trio, Willard spent seven years with Against Me! and has also played with The Offspring, Angels & Airwaves, Danko Jones, and Rocket From the Crypt, cementing his reputation as one of the scene’s most reliable and versatile drummers.

Alkaline Trio are yet to comment publicly on Willard’s departure.