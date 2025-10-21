LA-based rock mainstays Allah-Las are returning Down Under in early 2026.

Following a busy run of international shows, the band will bring their sun-baked sound back to Australian shores in March, with five headline shows.

The tour will kick off in Melbourne at the Croxton Bandroom on March 10th, before making its way to Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factor on March 12th, Sydney’s Beach Road Hotel on March 13th, and Byron Bay’s Beach Hotel on March 17th, before finishing at the Rechabite in Perth on March 18th.

It will mark their first visit since releasing their full-length LP Zuma 85 in 2023 and instrumental singles “Countryman ’82” and “Dume Room”.

For more than a decade, Allah-Las have distilled the atmosphere of California’s coastlines and cityscapes into a sound that drifts between surf, folk and rock.

Across albums including Allah-Las, Worship The Sun, Calico Review, LAHS and now Zuma 85, they’ve developed a rich catalogue steeped in warm analogue tones and timeless melodies. Having toured the world, the band’s live show has become a transportive journey through the band’s ever-evolving catalogue.

Ticket presale opens at 9am on Thursday, October 23rd, before general ticket sale at 9am on Friday, October 24th via Handsome Tours. Sign up for presale here.

ALLAH-LAS AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

Tuesday, March 10th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, March 12th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Friday, March 13th

Beach Road Hotel, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, March 17th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

Wednesday, March 18th

The Rechabite, Perth WA