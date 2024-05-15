Allday is hitting the road on a national album tour.

The Aussie rapper and singer-songwriter is releasing his fifth studio album, The Necklace, at the beginning of August, and at the end of the month, he’ll kick off his national album tour. Allday’s tour will stop in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 20th at 9am AEST.

Allday worked with long-time collaborator Simon Lam to create The Necklace, which is described as being “a comprehensive and dynamic reminder of Allday’s talent as a charismatic storyteller, and love for the craft.”

At 5pm AEST today, Allday will release his new album single “Miss You Still”, which features long-time friend, Cub Sport‘s Tim Nelson. It’s the third taste of The Necklace, following “Drip Drop” and “Access”.

“Miss You Still” extrapolates Ben Lee‘s classic hit “Cigarettes Will Kill You”, a favourite of Allday’s.

“I’d always loved that song… I’ve always loved the piano. I think people will just like the piano, even if they haven’t heard the original song. [Ben Lee] was cool with it. I’ve known everyone from Cub Sport since 2012 or 2013, so that is a cool friendship,” Allday says.

Lee was more than happy to have his song sampled. “I’ve always been inspired by artists who sit in their own space, carving out their own territory, beyond competition because they are playing their own game. Allday is that type of artist and I’m honoured he sampled “Ciggys” and made it his own,” he says.

“It’s so cool. And Cub Sport on the track too! Top day for me. Proud to be associated with this current wave of cutting-edge Aussie artists who are in the process of taking over the world!”

Allday 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by triple j, World Artists & Teamtrick

General sale begins Monday, May 20th (9am AEST)

Friday, August 23rd

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, August 24th

Magnet House, Perth, WA

Tickets: 393 Murray

Friday, August 30th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, August 31st

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, September 7th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster