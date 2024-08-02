Australian hip-hop veteran and Adelaide local Allday is back with his fifth and latest studio album, The Necklace.

Dropping today, 2nd August, The Necklace is littered with impressive songwriting and genre fluidity, although he takes a mature, introspective approach, reflecting his status and time in the Australian music industry.

Featuring collaborations with YNG Martyr, Cub Sport, and Vetta Borne, The Necklace ends a three-year hiatus.

Allday’s last LP was Drinking With My Smoking Friends, released during the pandemic in 2021. He spoke at the time of the general stresses that come with making a studio album, realised he was burnt out and took a well-deserved break.

After working on an olive farm in Italy, Allday rediscovered his form on The Necklace, on which he reminds listeners that he’s a more well-rounded artist than many may realise.

He does it well.

The Necklace marks a new chapter in his life, he remarks, as he pushes himself further out of his comfort zone.

Allday will support the album with The Necklace Tour kicking off on 23rd August in Adelaide, followed by dates in Perth, Brisbane, and Melbourne, and Sydney.

The Necklace Tour

Friday, August 23rd

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, August 24th

Magnet House, Perth, WA

Friday, August30th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 31 August 2024

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 7th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

