Have an Allday cover of Calvin Harris to spice up your Friday.

Allday took on the Scottish superstar DJ’s hit “Feel So Close” for his latest turn at triple j’s Like A Version, backed by a full band.

“I was like ‘I’ve gotta do something’ because last time I had The Veronicas,” Allday said in the studio. “I can’t just rock up just me.”

Allday also gave a rendition of his own song “Miss You Still”, which cleverly interpolates Ben Lee’s “Cigarettes Will Kill You”.

“I’d always loved that song… I’ve always loved the piano. I think people will just like the piano, even if they haven’t heard the original song. [Ben Lee] was cool with it. I’ve known everyone from Cub Sport since 2012 or 2013, so that is a cool friendship,” Allday previously said about his song.

Lee was more than happy to have his song sampled. “I’ve always been inspired by artists who sit in their own space, carving out their own territory, beyond competition because they are playing their own game. Allday is that type of artist and I’m honoured he sampled “Ciggys” and made it his own,” he shared.

You can watch both of Allday’s Like A Version performances below.

Allday is preparing for the release of his fifth studio album, The Necklace, at the beginning of August, and at the end of the month, he’ll kick off his national album tour. The tour will stop in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Allday worked with long-time collaborator Simon Lam to create The Necklace, which is described as being “a comprehensive and dynamic reminder of Allday’s talent as a charismatic storyteller, and love for the craft.”

Allday 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by triple j, World Artists & Teamtrick

Friday, August 23rd

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, August 24th

Magnet House, Perth, WA

Tickets: 393 Murray

Friday, August 30th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, August 31st

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, September 7th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster