Thankfully, Simpson said that surgery wasn’t required, and that her injury narrowly missed her spinal cord. Spinal cord injuries are very commonly linked to paralyzation.

⁣

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alli Simpson (@allisimpson)

“The outcome – no immediate surgery was required & I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself.. 🙏🏼🌟 I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord [sic]..” the Australian singer wrote.⁣

Simpson’s explanation of her injuries sounds as though the doctors expect her to make a full recovery.



“The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.. as you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since ❤️💋⁣,” the 23 year old wrote.

⁣

Cody Simpson's little sister did mention that her year was "not off to a great start" with "a broken neck (plus a positive covid test)" but she seemingly remained in good spirits, thankful that the injury wasn't worse.

“To say the least – I have a new lease on life & will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!⁣”

