Bluesfest 2023 is edging closer and closer, and one of the highlights of next year’s festival will be two very special headline shows by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

One of the world’s most celebrated Americana musicians, Isbell and his band will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, April 5th and at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Thursday, April 6th.

After being a member of the Drive-By Truckers in the early noughties, Isbell has enjoyed a massive solo career in the years since.

Three of his albums – 2015’s Something More Than Free, 2017’s The Nashville Sound and 2020’s Reunions – reached the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200, with the trio also performing well on the ARIA Albums Chart.

A two-time winner for Best Americana Album at the Grammy Awards, there haven’t been many bigger names in Americana music in the 21st century.

Isbell and the 400 Unit will be joined in Sydney and Melbourne by the wonderful Allison Russell, fresh from winning Album of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards for her debut album Outside Child. The album also earned a nomination for Best Americana Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Russell also made history by becoming the first-ever Black artist to win a Contemporary Roots Album of the Year at the Juno Awards in her home country of Canada. In terms of a sterling double bill, they don’t come much better than Isbell and Russell.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.

A further six names were then added to the lineup, including Counting Crows (Easter Saturday), Vintage Trouble (Good Friday and Easter Saturday), and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and St Paul & the Broken Bones (both performing on opening night and Good Friday). The Doobie Brothers are also bringing their 50th anniversary tour to the festival.

You can check out the full dates and ticket information for Jason Isbell’s shows below. The rest of the Bluesfest 2023 lineup can also be found here

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Bluesfest Touring Shows

With special guest Allison Russell

Tickets on sale now via bluesfesttouring.com.au

Wednesday, April 5th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 6th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC