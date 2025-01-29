The bassist of Australian metalcore outfit Alpha Wolf has hit back at apparent backlash to the band’s newly-announced regional tour of the country.

In an Instagram Story, John Arnold issued a “PSA for everyone crying about not hitting your state.”

“You wanna see the show bad enough. Travel to the show. Just like every band does on the tour.

“The tour is like 3 months away. Plenty of time for you to put in annual leave or use TIL or whatever work you have to organise off and organise travel too.

Check out the now-expired Story below.

The upcoming tour – to be supported by UK band Malevolence and Brisbane’s ZUKO – will be Alpha Wolf’s longest Australian tour to date.

Kicking off in Cairns on Thursday, May 1st, the ‘Terrible Days Across Australia Tour’ will move through Townsville, Mackay, Gladstone, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Coffs Harbour, the Gold Coast, Tamworth, Caringbah, NSW’s Central Coast, Wollongong, Canberra, Warrnambool, Forth, Hobart, Geelong, Albury, Castlemaine and Narre Warren.

“The energy of the shows is something different to anywhere else in the world. and we have been waiting a long time to come back after spending a lot of the last few years overseas,” the band said earlier this week.

“Being able to bring our friends in Malevolence all the way from the UK is an honour, and we can’t wait to show them all the weird and wonderful spots Australia has to offer, as well as the new blood in Zuko. Don’t miss these shows!”

Fresh off the back of their acclaimed third album, Half Living Things, Alpha Wolf are riding high. The album debuted at #2 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart and earned the band their first Grammy nomination. Known for their visceral live shows and relentless creativity, Alpha Wolf’s rise from cult favourites to international heavyweights has been nothing short of meteoric. And with tracks like “Hotel Underground” and “60cm of Steel” becoming anthems for fans worldwide, their setlist promises to be a knockout.

For more details on the ‘Terrible Days Across Australia Tour’ including dates and tickets, click here.