Alpha Wolf are no strangers to bringing the heat, but this time, they’re turning it up a notch.

The metalcore titans have just announced their Terrible Days Across Australia tour, hitting a massive 20 regional locations across the country this May and June.

And they’re not coming alone—UK heavyweights Malevolence and Brisbane’s own hardcore trailblazers ZUKO are along for the ride.

The shows mark Alpha Wolf’s longest Australian tour to date, and they’re ready to unleash the haos on some of the country’s lesser-toured spots. “Regional shows hit differently,” the band shared. “The energy is insane, and we can’t wait to bring Malevolence down under for the ride while showing them all the weird and wonderful corners of Australia.”

Fresh off the back of their acclaimed third album, Half Living Things, Alpha Wolf are riding high. The album debuted at #2 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart and earned the band their first Grammy nomination. Known for their visceral live shows and relentless creativity, Alpha Wolf’s rise from cult favourites to international heavyweights has been nothing short of meteoric. And with tracks like “Hotel Underground” and “60cm of Steel” becoming anthems for fans worldwide, their setlist promises to be a knockout.

Joining them, Malevolence bring their bone-crushing blend of hardcore and metal to Aussie shores after conquering stages at festivals like Download UK and Knotfest. Meanwhile, ZUKO—a rising force in the local hardcore scene—will bring their ferocious sound to the table, setting the stage for absolute mayhem.

This is your chance to catch one of Australia’s heaviest exports tearing it up in your backyard. Secure your tickets before they’re gone at destroyalllines.com.

Alpha Wolf Terrible Days Across Australia Regional Tour 2025

Presented by Destroy All Lines & Greyscale Records

Tickets on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10am (local time).

Early bird pre-sale starts Thursday, February 1st at 9am (local time).

Register for pre-sale access at daltours.cc/25AWT.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: destroyalllines.com.

Thursday, May 1st – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns

Friday, May 2nd – Otherwise Bar, Townsville

Saturday, May 3rd – Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay

Sunday, May 4th – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone

Thursday, May 8th – The Station, Sunshine Coast

Friday, May 9th – Powerhouse, Toowoomba

Saturday, May 10th – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour

Sunday, May 11th – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast

Wednesday, May 14th – Blazes Showroom, Tamworth

Thursday, May 15th – Caringbah Hotel, Caringbah

Friday, May 16th – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast

Saturday, May 17th – Waves, Wollongong

Sunday, May 18th – The Basement, Canberra

Friday, May 23rd – The Whalers, Warrnambool

Saturday, May 24th – Forth Pub, Forth

Sunday, May 25th – Altar, Hobart

Thursday, May 29th – Wool Exchange, Geelong

Friday, May 30th – Beer Deluxe, Albury

Saturday, May 31st – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Sunday, June 1st – District 14, Narre Warren