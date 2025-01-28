Alpha Wolf are no strangers to bringing the heat, but this time, they’re turning it up a notch.
The metalcore titans have just announced their Terrible Days Across Australia tour, hitting a massive 20 regional locations across the country this May and June.
And they’re not coming alone—UK heavyweights Malevolence and Brisbane’s own hardcore trailblazers ZUKO are along for the ride.
The shows mark Alpha Wolf’s longest Australian tour to date, and they’re ready to unleash the haos on some of the country’s lesser-toured spots. “Regional shows hit differently,” the band shared. “The energy is insane, and we can’t wait to bring Malevolence down under for the ride while showing them all the weird and wonderful corners of Australia.”
Fresh off the back of their acclaimed third album, Half Living Things, Alpha Wolf are riding high. The album debuted at #2 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart and earned the band their first Grammy nomination. Known for their visceral live shows and relentless creativity, Alpha Wolf’s rise from cult favourites to international heavyweights has been nothing short of meteoric. And with tracks like “Hotel Underground” and “60cm of Steel” becoming anthems for fans worldwide, their setlist promises to be a knockout.
Joining them, Malevolence bring their bone-crushing blend of hardcore and metal to Aussie shores after conquering stages at festivals like Download UK and Knotfest. Meanwhile, ZUKO—a rising force in the local hardcore scene—will bring their ferocious sound to the table, setting the stage for absolute mayhem.
This is your chance to catch one of Australia’s heaviest exports tearing it up in your backyard. Secure your tickets before they’re gone at destroyalllines.com.
Alpha Wolf Terrible Days Across Australia Regional Tour 2025
Presented by Destroy All Lines & Greyscale Records
Tickets on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10am (local time).
Early bird pre-sale starts Thursday, February 1st at 9am (local time).
Register for pre-sale access at daltours.cc/25AWT.
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: destroyalllines.com.
Thursday, May 1st – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns
Friday, May 2nd – Otherwise Bar, Townsville
Saturday, May 3rd – Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay
Sunday, May 4th – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone
Thursday, May 8th – The Station, Sunshine Coast
Friday, May 9th – Powerhouse, Toowoomba
Saturday, May 10th – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour
Sunday, May 11th – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast
Wednesday, May 14th – Blazes Showroom, Tamworth
Thursday, May 15th – Caringbah Hotel, Caringbah
Friday, May 16th – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast
Saturday, May 17th – Waves, Wollongong
Sunday, May 18th – The Basement, Canberra
Friday, May 23rd – The Whalers, Warrnambool
Saturday, May 24th – Forth Pub, Forth
Sunday, May 25th – Altar, Hobart
Thursday, May 29th – Wool Exchange, Geelong
Friday, May 30th – Beer Deluxe, Albury
Saturday, May 31st – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Sunday, June 1st – District 14, Narre Warren