Alter Bridge have revealed the profound impact that professional wrestling legend Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland has had on their career trajectory, particularly through his adoption of their song “Metalingus” as his entrance theme.

Speaking with Metal Hammer (as per Louder Sound) about the five songs that have defined their career, frontman Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti highlighted how Copeland’s endorsement of their music became a pivotal moment for the band’s growth.

The track, taken from their 2004 debut album One Day Remains, transformed into what Kennedy describes as “the gateway drug for so many fans” after the WWE superstar began using it as his theme song in the mid-2000s.

“I think if you probably asked a certain percentage of our fanbase how did you discover Alter Bridge, they would say ‘Metalingus’, through Edge,” Kennedy said.

The connection between Copeland and Tremonti extends beyond professional admiration, with their friendship playing a crucial role in bringing the song to wrestling audiences worldwide. This partnership has proven particularly enduring, as Copeland continues to use “Metalingus” even after his 2023 transition from WWE to rival promotion AEW, where he now performs under his real name rather than his persona.

“I found through life that when you meet these people, tough guys, metal, or like Adam when he’s on film, you meet him offstage and he’s the nicest person you’ll ever meet in your life,” Kennedy noted. “He’s a Canadian; usually Canadians are really nice, soft-spoken.”

This observation extends to Kennedy’s broader experiences within the metal scene across different continents. “I remember that when I was first touring in Europe, playing with metal bands, and you meet some of your heroes growing up and you expect them to be all rough and gruff, and it’s the opposite,” he continued. “I think the more metal, the nicer people are.”

Alter Bridge’s self-titled new album is set for release on January 9th via Napalm Records.