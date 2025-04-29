Tone Deaf and Amrap are back in 2025, bringing you the best Australian music finds from community radio music directors and presenters.

Got music? Get it on Amrap – it’s how community stations find and play local artists. You can also hear the freshest tracks championed by community radio on the Community Radio Plus App, bringing stations from across the country into one place.

Amrap’s airplay tracking just got an upgrade. Airplay (formerly Airplay Search) is now in your Amrap artist account, giving artists who’ve uploaded music since November 1st, 2024, real-time airplay data powered by Music Recognition Technology (MRT) across the entire community radio network.

This week, Benjamin Erin from 8CCC contributes a list of must-hear Australian music spinning on community radio right now.

8CCC’s Benjamin Erin’s Amrap Picks

Katanga Junior – “Wambea”

While living in Alice Springs, Katanga Junior maintains a strong connection to Tanzania and its music scene. Collaborating with producer Mesen Selekta, “Wambea”’s beats are part of the singeli style, a distinctly Tanzanian music genre featuring MCing over fast-paced Taarab music born out of vigodoro (all-night) street parties.

“Wambea” means “gossip” in Swahili, and this track reflects on the sometimes frustrating, often humorous nature of gossip, a ubiquitous part of life in Tanzania (and Alice Springs!). This one hits close to home for 8CCC Radio as our emblem features the Willy Wagtail, known as a messenger – but also a gossip, listening in and spreading what it hears.

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

“Wambea” is a standout track from Katanga Junior connecting new audiences in Australia with his Tanzanian roots – a contribution to singeli – frenetic contemporary music that knows no borders. “Wambea” is the second release of katanga’s upcoming Bongo EP.

Katie Harder – “Discover Me”

Katie Harder is a prolific songwriter and a stalwart of the Alice Springs music scene that remains eternally curious and open to new experiences, reflected in her evolving discography. “Discover Me” is the second release of Katie’s upcoming album recorded from her home studio, ‘The Sound Pit’, and released on Mparntwe label Sing Hum. Local musicians bring contributions with Anders Pfeifer on percussion and Gleny Rae playing fiddle.

Katie’s music is authentic and heartfelt, warm and rousing taping into experiences that resonate with audiences. Listening is living the experience in this track channelling Katie’s joy for discovery and growth [and] “finding secret gifts”. Katie’s music is undeniably folk with alt-country and roots leanings – “Discover Me” is one to dance to, and likely discover some new moves!

Wanted Gems – “Timeless Love”

Micaela & Madison Hull sing with synchronicity and harmonies that will give you goosebumps. They just happen to be identical twins creating unique music together, from their home in Alice Springs.

“Timeless Love” is a tribute to their grandparents love story, a deeply personal song from The Wanted Gems reflecting on love and loss with the inevitable passing of time.

Created in collaboration with their baba (grandpa) who wrote the lyrics before asking for their help to complete the song, its a reflection on a lifetime together – 52 years of marriage – and an enduring connection to their nana (grandma), who has Alzheimer’s. The Wanted Gems continue to shine with music that cuts like diamonds. They are breaking through the noise and building a national following – tune in.

8CCC’s Shauna Upton’s Amrap Picks

Andrew Gurriwiwi Band – “Go to Sleep (The Legend of Ŋamini Baŋ’Baŋ)”

What the funk! North-East Arnhem outfit Andrew Gurriwiwi Band sidestep their usually funky, flamenco-guitar-driven sound for a dramatic, epic, rock opera-inspired number in “Go to Sleep (The Legend of Ŋamini Baŋ’Baŋ)”. The eight-piece outfit from Yirrkala in the NT’s pristine and remote Arnhem Land absolutely shred on this track, which tells the story of a popular Yolŋu children’s fable from the perspective of the antagonist, Ŋamini Baŋ’ Baŋ’, a terrifying character who kidnaps children who refuse to go to sleep.

These genre-jumpers have had a killer start to the year, dominating stages at WOMADelaide, St Kilda Festival, Illawarra Folk Festival, and Phoenix Central Park. I’m excited to see what the rest of 2025 holds for these NT legends.

Monique Jasmin – “Stronger Together”

What a debut from this Top End songstress! Monique Jasmin shows an incredible depth and and soul with this strong first release, produced in collaboration with Territory powerhouses Caiti Baker and Kuya James (James Mangohig). An empowering anthem, “Stronger Together” celebrates strength, authenticity, and the power of community, the latter of which resonates strongly with local listeners.

This track showcases a real and raw depth in Jasmin’s vocals, with the Groote Eylandt-based musician taking listeners on journey that inspires and elevates thanks to a confident vocal delivery backed by some stellar percussion. If this first glimpse at Monique Jasmin’s immense talent is anything to go by, this Territory songbird is going to be one to watch.

Baker Boy – “PEACEKEEPER”

The Fresh Prince of Arnhem Land returns after a six-month hiatus with “PEACEKEEPER”, an upbeat, energetic, and gritty ode to the importance of prioritising self-worth and personal peace.

This track is a welcome return to Baker Boy’s fast-paced hip-hop roots after a foray into more pop-adjacent releases following the popularity of his 2017/18 singles “Marryuna” and “Mr La Di Da Di”. Co-produced and co-written by Rob Amoruso, Pip Norman, and New-Haven, “PEACEKEEPER” is fast-paced and hard-hitting, a welcome pivot for long-time fans who fondly remember impactful earlier collaborations with the likes of East Kimberley rapper Dallas Woods.

Infectious hooks and strong lyrics are positive markers of “PEACEKEEPER”, an incredibly catchy track with a strong message. Fingers crossed we hear more like this from the Milingimbi-born and raised artist this year.