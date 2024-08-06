Tone Deaf and Amrap are continuing in 2024 to ask music directors or presenters at some of the finest community stations around Australia to share their best Australian music finds discovered on amrap.org.au.

This week, Shauna Upton at 8CCC in Alice Springs contributes with a list of Australian music from community radio you should be listening to right now.

Shauna Upton’s Community Picks

Ripple Effect – “Na-kalamandjarda”

This exciting new track from West Arnhem Land’s Ripple Effect Band was released last week and is the first track of their debut album, Mayawa, out in September. The rock band have matured a lot musically since the release of their EP, Wárrwarra, in 2018 and “Na-kalamandjarda” marks Rona Lawrence’s debut as a songwriter.

Sung in English and the endangered Na-Kara language, this song features beautiful harmonies from the all-female, seven-strong group and fun, twangy surf rock-esque guitar befitting a Tarantino movie. I’m excited to hear what else this new album holds.

Ngulmiya – “Ma-Lhiyn” (ft. Pau Figueres)

Last November, the East Arnhem songman had the opportunity to travel to Barcelona for WOMEX and as music lovers and listeners, if this is an example of what else is to come from that, we should all be thankful. An intriguing cross-cultural musical collaboration with Catalanian guitarist Pau Figueres, the combination of Ngulmiya’s otherwordly voice and the energetic flamenco-style Spanish guitar provides a musical juxtaposition that makes you lean in to listen closer. Ma-Lhiyn is the second ‘Catalunya Version’ song Ngulmiya has released in as many months, with promises of an album to come, so stay tuned.

Ray Dimakarri Dixon – “White Water Blues”

“White Water Blues” is, as the name might suggest, a swampy, bluesy number from the staunch eco-activist and established musician from Marlinja community located roughly halfway between Alice Springs and Darwin on the Stuart Highway.

Released through Winanjjikari Music in Tennant Creek, “White Water Blues” is the standout track from Ray’s Shadow Water EP released earlier this year. Some very sexy guitar riffs, subtle harmonies throughout the chorus and strong anti-fracking lyrics combine for an absolute earworm of a song that you’ll find yourself humming throughout the day.

Kodivine – “Butterfly Bones”

The strong, soulful tones of Melbourne/Alice Springs/Montreal-based artist Kodivine returns with this neo soul number, the titular track off their forthcoming EP co-produced alongside Top End producer Kuya James (Mangohig). This artist’s jazz background is clearly evident in “Butterfly Bones” with masterful use of horns and some truly blow-your-socks-off harmonies.

Despite Kodivine splitting their time across three cities and two continents, the NT will continue to claim them firmly as our own if they keep producing music like this. Combining the best elements of jazz, soul and rnb, “Butterfly Bones” is a strong debut for their 2024 release.

Stellar Sea – “State of Mind”

This nostalgic track from Mpartnwe’s favourite queer punk rockers hits you in the face with energy from the get-go, thanks to some whip-fast and frantic drums and powerful vocals from Rosie and Peachy. The duo share lead vocal duties in this outfit and over the past few years have really grown together to contrast each other in an interesting and exciting way, with “State of Mind” a great example of this.

Talented drummer Anders is getting ready for a sabbatical year away from the Red Centre, so recently the group have taken the opportunity to jump back in the studio and I personally can’t wait to hear what comes of it.

Emily Wurramara – “Lordy Lordy (ft Tasman Keith)”

With “Lordy Lordy”, Darwin born and bred producer Kuya James gets a second mention on this list. He’s partnered with the Warnindhilyagwa songbird for her second album, Nara, dropping August 23rd and in this track, she is joined by his regular collaborator Gumbaynggirr rapper Tasman Keith. Keith’s guest verse turns up the distortion dial on the autotune in a sound reminiscent of the early 2000s, but I’m not sure I love it.

The rest of the track, though, is an absolute banger. I love ethereal, emotive Emily in her 2018 album Milyakbura, which produced beauties like “Black Smoke” and “Lady Blue”, but I’m equally as here for the soulful, dance goddess Em we’re getting so far on Nara. I can already tell it’s going to be on very high rotation in my house for the rest of 2024.