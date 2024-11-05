Tone Deaf and Amrap are continuing in 2024 to ask music directors or presenters at some of the finest community stations around Australia to share their best Australian music finds discovered on amrap.org.au.

If you haven’t got your music on Amrap, what are you waiting for? Community radio uses Amrap to source Australian music for airplay.

Anyone can discover all the great Australian music championed by community radio on the Community Radio Plus App, featuring the diverse range of community radio stations nationwide in one handy spot.

This week, the team from Hobart’s Edge Radio contribute a list of Australian music from community radio you should be listening to right now.

Edge Radio Hobart’s Community Picks

Naomi Baltyn – Universal Traveller (4pm, Thursdays)

Cloud Tangle – “Bathe in the Light”

Cloud Tangle is the solo project of Meanjin/Brisbane-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer Amber Ramsay. Creating complex and sprawling compositions with a focus on DIY production, Cloud Tangle’s third and most recent album, Dreaming Again (4000 Records), is a stunning collection of blissful and evocative soundscapes with Amber’s otherworldly vocals drawing listeners into a space for deep contemplation and calm. With expansive orchestral arrangements and elements of lo-fi, Dreaming Again sits in the realm of dark dream-pop; a shift from the more synth-heavy sounds of Cloud Tangle’s preceding album, Swells (2021).

“Bathe in the Light” is the album’s closer and a current highlight. With delicate strings and ethereal vocals, it’s lush, broody, and beautiful, often reminiscent of Hope Sandoval/Mazzy Star with ghostly vocals and reverb for days.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Web Rumors – “Lovely on the Water”

Web Rumors is the new wave/electronic project of prolific musician, songwriter, and producer Em Burrows. Originally hailing from Boorloo/Perth and now based in Berlin, Web Rumors’ most recent album, Travelling Circuits (Group Therapy Records), is a product of a music residency in the New Forest region of England, where Burrows reworked eight British folk songs, combining traditional melodies with her electronic music practice to create something abstract, brilliant, and beautiful.

“Lovely on the Water” is the seventh track on the album and a current favourite. Inspired by New Order and The Human League, the song is an ingenious instrumental new wave flip of the traditional English folk song. Integrating her unmistakable sound and early ’80s-influenced production with her love of British folk music, Burrows has masterfully captured the story of grief, love, and war—without words. “Lovely on the Water”, which also features Jack Sharp (Large Plants) on guitar, is a standout on Travelling Circuits.

Pete Hampson – The Ride (6pm, Wednesdays)

Delivery – “Digging the Hole”

Songs by Naarm/Melbourne band Delivery positively tumble out of the speakers – all stop/start staccato guitars and urgent pounding drums. Their latest single “Digging the Hole” is no different – and that can only be a good thing. The track hurtles along chaotically before easing into a slowed down middle 8 complete with cowbell, only to rev up again with renewed enthusiasm. Never has a song about pointlessness sounded so energetic. This track is an advance single from Delivery’s forthcoming second record – while you’re waiting, spend some time with their debut Forever Giving Handshakes – it’s irresistible.

Misso – “Sunday”

I know next to nothing about Illawarra based four-piece Misso. What I do know is that if you’re looking for the perfect soundtrack to your next road trip – look no further. “Sunday”, the opening track from their debut EP Seashells, has a glorious sense of space – a wide-open chiming guitar sound and reverb laden vocals. “Sunday” is a song about freedom, personal freedom. It’s an ode to just being yourself, ignoring the haters, winding down the car window with the wind in your hair as you cruise down the coast headed somewhere… anywhere.

Brazen Barbie – “Don’t Talk”

Sometimes all you need is a tasty diss track to get you through. “Don’t Talk”, the new single from Kenyan-Australian rapper Brazen Barbie, is all that and more. It effortlessly and instantly creates a distinctive rhythmic slinky vibe with an undercurrent of malice that runs throughout. Brazen Barbie’s skills as a rapper are front and centre, but it’s her impeccable production skills that take this track to the next level. Recently relocated from Perth to Naarm/Melbourne, you will be hearing from her again – remember the name.

The Rayes – “Hate My Job”

Another track about the special sort of release that comes from sticking it to the man and taking time out for yourself, “Hate My Job” by The Rayes is a song that creates a feeling we can all relate to. The Rayes are a Naarm-based, Seattle-born group with a passion for old school harmony and melody. “Hate My Job” is a standout from their latest record Limb Pulled Taut. It’s a loose, relaxed track complete with stabs of catchy brass and a singalong chorus – so go on, sing along – it’ll make you feel better about Monday when it rolls around again.

Queenie – “The Curse”

This track is a nostalgic throwback to the ’90s, blending elements of grunge and alternative rock. It starts as a slow burn, driven by a guitar riff reminiscent of Pearl Jam or Red Hot Chili Peppers. Queenie’s smoky, whiskey-tinged vocals are sultry and pull you into the mood as she croons through the first verse. The song then shifts into an upbeat, Guns N’ Roses-esque chorus, where her powerful, emotive voice shines. The song is a journey from a smouldering, atmospheric opening to a more optimistic, defiant chorus – I love this dynamic, it’s earworm-worthy.

Kiz Tia – Thursday Feels (6pm, Thursdays)

Paradise Valley – “The Feeling”

This atmospheric indie rock track from a Mornington Peninsula-based band showcases carefully crafted, richly layered melodies. Opening with a dreamy, immersive vibe, the song gradually builds, unfurling into an uplifting, hopeful atmospheric piece that’s perfect for moments of driving, reflection, or simply looking forward with optimism. It’s a standout piece from their impressive debut album. These guys are ones to watch!

Sophian – “Million Miles (feat King Ibis)”

This indie rock track is packed with an irresistibly catchy melody that’ll have you tapping your toes or the steering wheel from the very first listen. With a dreamy golden soundscape it’s ideal for beach road trips, backyard BBQs, and even a game of beach cricket. This song brings out the feel-good, easygoing spirit of summer. Whether you’re cruising along the coast or just soaking up the sun with friends, this track will set the perfect tone.