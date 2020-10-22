Amy Shark has teamed up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker and produced an absolute ripper of a collab titled ‘C’MON’.

The Gold Coast indie star has racked up an impressive list of big name collaborators in a short span of time, like The Chainsmokers, Billy Corgan and Jack Antonoff.

Now Amy Shark can add Blink-182’s Travis Barker to her ever-growing collab list as the pair have teamed up for a new single titled ‘C’MON’.

And what a banger this collab is as ‘C’MON’ is a thumping power-pop ballad that’s got a considerable amount of weight behind it.

Premiering the track on triple J, Shark said “The night that I wrote it, I was feeling kind of emo I guess.”

“It just came out so easily, and it felt like a kind of ballad song to me.”

Talking about how it was tough to not be sucked into a Blink-182 fan hole, Shark says:“Because when you are a diehard Blink fan, like I am, it’s really it’s hard to pull back the distortion and everything, and make sure I’m still Amy Shark and I’m not, you know, just in awe of having a Blink member on my song.”

‘C’MON’ marks the second collab shark has done with a Blink-182 member, the first being 2018’s ‘Psycho’ which she did with Mark Hoppus.

After dropping the single onto airwaves, Shark followed it up with a music video for ‘C’MON’ that stars both herself and Barker.

Directed by James Chappell, the video sees Shark and Barker performing in a desolate warehouse. Just to make things extra “dramatic,” there are several shots of Barker being soaked with rain as he goes to down on the drums.

In other words, it’s the usual music video schtick that we all know and love.

Check out ‘C’MON’ by Amy Shark featuring Travis Barker: