Ready for a big collaboration to soundtrack your Friday? Amy Shark has today shared her new single featuring blink-182’s Tom DeLonge.

Titled “My Only Friend”, Shark announced the collaboration on social media on July 20th, posting a photo of herself alongside the blink-182 musician. Shark first revealed the collaboration’s existence in her Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover story last year.

In that interview, Shark explained that “My Only Friend” was written in 2018 and was previously titled “Alien”, but with DeLonge being closely watched by the US government due to his obsession with extraterrestrial life, the title had to be changed.

“He was like, ‘Hey, can we change the hook so I can be on it? I’ll show you,'” Shark said. “It used to be ‘You’re the alien in the room’. And now it’s ‘You’re my only friend in the room.’”

The release of “My Only Friend” today sees Shark complete the trifecta of blink-182 collaborators, with the Australian pop star having previously worked on “Psycho” with Mark Hoppus and “C’mon” with Travis Barker.

“My Only Friend” is another taste of Shark’s forthcoming album Sunday Sadness, which arrives in August.

Sunday Sadness follows the release of 2021’s Cry Forever and 2018’s Love Monster, both of which topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

Shark’s forthcoming album also contains recent singles “Can I Shower At Yours” (nominated for Best Single at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards), “Beautiful Eyes”, “Loving Me Lover”, “and “Two Friends”.

Following the release of Sunday Sadness, Shark will hit the road to celebrate her new album on an Australia and New Zealand tour.

Set to take place this October and November, she’ll bring ‘The Sadness Tour’ to Auckland, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

Amy Shark’s “My Only Friend” (ft. Tom DeLonge) is out now. Sunday Sadness is out August 16th (pre-save/pre-order here).