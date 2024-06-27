Amy Shark has dropped another album single, titled “Two Friends”.

Shark says the track is “about a young girl aggressively removing someone from the well known ‘Friend Zone’ and placing them deep in her heart and mind where they inevitably take control of her entire body…both end up moving in unison like a funeral march for the friends they used to be.”

“Two Friends” features on Shark’s recently announced third album, Sunday Sadness, which arrives in August.

Sunday Sadness follows the release of 2021’s Cry Forever and 2018’s Love Monster, both of which topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

Why that album title? “I specifically wrote this album on Sundays, constantly daydreaming about the happiest moments and the worst, remembering the best people while still getting over others. I am different on Sundays, I am not sure why, but I bet you are too,” Shark explains.

“I think about my life so much on Sundays, my family, my friends and probably you. I’m still learning people, I’m still trying to be a better person, ‘Sunday Sadness’ has every emotion I feel, you’ll smile in some songs and feel the love – but you’ll also be sad and probably not sleep well this Sunday night.”

Shark’s forthcoming album also contains recent singles “Can I Shower At Yours” (nominated for Best Single at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards), “Beautiful Eyes”, and “Loving Me Lover”.

Following the release of Sunday Sadness, Shark will hit the road to celebrate her new album on an Australia and New Zealand tour.

Set to take place this October and November, the Australian pop superstar will bring ‘The Sadness Tour’ to Auckland, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

Amy Shark’s “Two Friends” is out now. Sunday Sadness is out August 16th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Sunday Sadness Tracklist: