Amy Shark has shared an acoustic version of her latest single, “Can I Shower At Yours”.

Shark released her first solo single of 2023 in June, after previewing the track on TikTok with a funny parody of the iconic Pocketful of Sunshine scene in the film Easy A.

Written solely by the singer-songwriter and produced by Dann Hume, Shark previously explained that the track is about the feelings which arise in the initial stages of a relationship.

“”Can I Shower At Yours” is about that moment in the beginning stages of meeting someone when your mind runs away from you and you let the butterflies in your stomach take over,” she said. “It’s about letting your guard down, looking a little pathetic and giving in to vulnerability.”

On the newly released acoustic version, that vulnerability really comes to the fore. The energetic dance-pop mix of the original is replaced by Shark’s solemnly-strummed acoustic guitar, her pining vocals taking centre stage.

“Can I Shower At Yours” follows Shark’s tender collaboration with Sam Fischer, “High On You”, and she had been eager to work with the US-based Aussie artist for a while.

“I’ve been listening to Sam’s music for a few years and really loved the song he did with Demi (Lovato) especially,” she said.

“My manager was playing a song in his office, and I heard it from the studio and was like who the hell is that, and he said “it’s a Sam Fischer” demo that he wants you on. I didn’t even think, I just said yes. The song is epic and I’m proud to add some Shark to it.”

Following a US tour in September, Shark – and Thelma Plum – will support Coldplay at their Australian stadium shows in Perth in November. And as Shark revealed in a recent radio interview, the English rock band’s frontman Chris Martin actually played a big part in her getting the supporting slot.

Amy Shark’s “Can I Shower At Yours” (Acoustic Version) is out now.