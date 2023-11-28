Amy Shark has had quite the month of live performances, first supporting Coldplay in Perth and then dropping the f bomb on TV.

On Monday, the singer-songwriter performed at the W Awards as the best AFLW players were honoured at Melbourne’s Crown Palladium. Looking relaxed onstage with her hair tied up in her now-famous bun, Shark played her guitar while running through some of her most popular songs.

And during one song, her latest hit “Can I Shower At Yours”, she let slip the f word on TV. (It happens to the best of us.)

“Everything you say makes me wanna stay / Makes me wanna spend the whole night with you / Fuck it all off and just lie with you / If you try kiss me, watch how quickly I / Fall for you,” she sung, leading to some surprised reactions on social media.

“Did Amy Shark just get away with a fuck on live TV?” someone wrote incredulously on Twitter.

Did amy shark just get away with a fuck on live tv? 😳#AFLWawards — TJ (@tjlyasalem) November 27, 2023

But Shark can drop as many f bombs as she likes as long as it means she’s back and feeling good on the live circuit. In August, she was hospitalised with a mystery illness, leading to the cancellation of her US tour dates.

After taking some much-needed time off, she returned in style with a support slot for Coldplay at their Perth shows earlier this month, with Rolling Stone AU/NZ praising her performance as a “standout moment in its own right.”

“Commanding the stage with an effortless charisma, she had the crowd wrapped around her finger from the get-go. A sea of unprompted phone lights spanned the stadium during “Love Songs Ain’t For Us”,” the publication’s Editor-in-Chief wrote.

“Later, her playful spirit shone through in a comedic skit, where she reenacted the moment Coldplay chose her as their support act, humorously noting, “There’s this Amy Shark bird and she’s got some good songs, her hair’s pretty big, not sure what that’s about.” Her set celebrated her gratitude to Coldplay but also included a few firsts thanks to her performance of unreleased single “Beautiful Eyes”, and a live debut of her Kylie Minogue cover, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”.”

Now, Shark’s attention turns to the second season of the revived Australian Idol, which hits Channel 7 and 7Plus at the end of January.