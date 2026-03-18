Kicking off his Australia and New Zealand speaking tour in Melbourne on Wednesday night, Mark Hoppus performed a blink-182 classic with a familiar friend.

The blink-182 legend brought out Australia’s own Amy Shark out on stage at the Melbourne Recital Centre to perform a stripped-back version of the band’s iconic song, “Dammit”. Watch footage shared by Shark below with the caption “I’m no Tom DeLonge but I just played Dammit with Mark Hoppus.”

“Thank you @markhoppus for inviting me to play such an iconic punk rock song with you,” Shark said.

“What an incredible evening. Extremely EMOtional.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Shark (@amyshark)

Shark previously collaborated with Hoppus on her track “Psycho” from her 2018 debut album, Love Monster, and went on to work with blink-182’s Travis Barker on 2021’s Cry Forever (“C’Mon”) and DeLonge on 2024’s Sunday Sadness (“My Only Friend”).

Hoppus is touring in support of his recently-released memoir, Fahrenheit-182. The book delves into Hoppus’ upbringing, the formation of and break-up (and reunion) of blink-182, and his triumph over cancer. The memoir “paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV… Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark’s public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going.”

Check out all of the dates below.

Meanwhile, Shark is gearing up for the release of her brand new album, Soft Pop, set for release on Friday, July 31st.

AN EVENING OF STORYTELLING WITH MARK HOPPUS

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Thursday, March 19th (SOLD OUT)

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 21st (SOLD OUT)

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Monday, March 23rd (NEW DATE)

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland NZ