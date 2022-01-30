With Western Australia being so intensely locked down compared to the rest of the country, it’s fast becoming the promised land. Amy Shark, for example, is so keen to get back to the state that she’s made Premier Mark McGowan a very surprising offer.

McGowan shelved plans to reopen WA’s borders on Saturday, February 5th last week, postponing the reopening indefinitely. “All I am trying to do is make sure that we are prepared and our vaccination rates are right, particularly for those who are older or immunocompromised,” he insisted.

His decision wasn’t unanimously agreed upon, with many pointing to WA’s strong vaccination numbers – 90% of those 12-years-old and over are double jabbed, while around 34% have also received a booster shot – as an indicator that the border should be reopened.

One person unimpressed is Shark. The singer-songwriter has a concert scheduled at Perth’s RAC Arena in a few weeks on Saturday, February 26th, although that looks to be in jeopardy now.

Under WA’s current border rules, she and her support acts, Evie Irie and Teenage Joans, aren’t eligible to enter the state.

That’s why Shark reached out to McGowan on social media with a very enticing offer. “Dear Mark McGowan. I really really want to come and see Perth again, I miss the people and I really want to play my show on Feb 26,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’ll do anything before the show I’ll wash your car, mow your lawn, cook you dinner, clean out your gutters, just please let us back in.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

If the offer from a famous pop star to handle his chores doesn’t convince Mr McGowan to reopen the borders, nothing will. Shark’s proposal was met with a lot of support in the comments.

“Keeping everything possible crossed that things start changing in the next few weeks here so that we can see you play this incredible show!!” someone wrote. “You’ll need a footy, a race horse or a cricket bat, Amy,” another added. “Can I come as a roadie? I haven’t seen my family or friends since October 2018,” someone else begged.

The Cry Forever singer also has dates coming up in Adelaide and Melbourne (find full dates here).

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.