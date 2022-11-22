BASSINTHEGRASS, the Northern Territory’s largest music festival, has announced its impressive 2023 lineup.

The NT all-ages festival will take place on Mindil Beach in Darwin on Saturday, May 20th, and some of the country’s biggest names will be heading to the sand.

Amy Shark, who just entered into her next era of music, will be there, as will pop star Tones and I. “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Darwin after playing New Year’s Eve 2020. It was a great memory and I loved the city,” Tones shared.

Guy Sebastian also revealed his excitement about playing BASSINTHEGRASS next year. “I am so stoked to be heading up to Darwin to play live with my band at BASSINTHEGRASS,” he said.

“I love heading to the NT – the vibe up there is always electric, and the energy I get from everyone up north always leaves me and the band buzzing with how much they love music and life. See you next year, legends!”

You can view the full BASSINTHEGRASS 2023 lineup below, including festival favourites like Angus & Julia Stone, Ocean Alley, and Spacey Jane.

The 2022 edition completely sold out, with 16,000 happy music fans descending on Mindil Beach, and next year will see the festival mark its landmark 20th anniversary.

You can grab your ticket now for BASSINTHEGRASS 2023 via the official website. And to entice fans, the organisers have arranged for a $50 Travello voucher to be included with every ticket purchase to be used by festivalgoers on a NT tourism experience.

BASSINTHEGRASS 2023

Saturday, May 20th

Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT

Amy Shark

Angus & Julia Stone

Babe Rainbow

Baker Boy

Guy Sebastian

Hooligan Hefs

Jack Botts

L D R U

MAY-A

Ocean Alley

Peach PRC

The Presets

San Cisco

Spacey Jane

Steph Strings

Tones and I