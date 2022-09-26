If you’ve eagerly been waiting to hear new music from Amy Shark, your luck’s about to change.

The singer-songwriter took to social media to tease fans on Monday morning, debuting her new blonde hairstyle. “Omg!! Monday 7am AEST the next era of music begins. U ready??” she asked in the caption.

That was followed by another post revealing that her new single is titled ‘Only Wanna Be With You’, and it will be released on Friday, October 7th. The track can now be pre-saved here.

The unexpected news instantly brought an outpouring of excitement from some huge Australian names. “BLONDE ERA,” hailed Peach PRC. “BABES YES!!!!!!” exclaimed Carla from Bankstown. Australia’s Got Talent presenter Ricki-Lee Coulter responded simply with a fire emoji.

‘Only Wanna Be With You’ will be Shark’s first solo single since 2021, with the singer collaborating with producer R3hab on a reworking of the classic New Zealand song ‘Sway My Way’ earlier this year.

Will ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ be the first taste of Shark’s third studio album? The Queenslander last released an album last year with the acclaimed Cry Forever, which became her second consecutive album to top the ARIA Albums Chart following 2018’s Love Monster.

At the 2021 ARIA Awards, the album was nominated for Album of the Year, Best Artist and Best Pop Release. While she walked away empty handed that night, Shark won the award for Best Single at the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards for Cry Forever track ‘Baby Steps’.

After completing a mammoth regional tour around Australia in 2022, Amy Shark already has some huge performances lineup up in 2023. Alongside The Cat Empire and 360, she’s headlining the inaugural Hello Sunshine festival, which is set to take place in Scoresby, Victoria on Sunday, February 11th.

