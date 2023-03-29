Think you know Amy Shark well? Bet you didn’t know she once starred in a TV commercial for Youfoodz.

Shark was unveiled as the latest Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover star last week, and she granted the magazine unprecedented access to her life, opening the doors to her Gold Coast home and studio as she put the finishing touches on her next album

Shark really didn’t hold anything back in the accompanying in-depth interview, and one of the fun tidbits the acclaimed singer-songwriter revealed was her former life as a fledgling actress.

Shark – then known as Amy Cushway – told the publication about the many odd acting gigs she took while working her daily job as a video editor for a rugby league team.

One of her acting gigs came in 2015 for the prepared meal delivery service Youfoodz: Shark portrayed a hungry businesswoman getting set to eat her quick frozen lunch.

“I’ve still got the goblets to prove it,” Shark said, recalling the acting awards she once won at her high school drama festival. “And they’re still stained from all the Passion Pop I drank out of them in the park after I won them.”

The whole acting thing might not have panned out, but music has definitely gone well for Shark since. She told Rolling Stone AU/NZ about her many current ventures, including being a judge on Australian Idol, relentlessly touring, and drip-feeding singles and music videos from an upcoming album,

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Elsewhere in the interview, Shark highly praised fellow singer-songwriter Adam Newling. According to her, Newling’s ‘Singing Blackbird’, his wistful indie-folk song released last year, deserved to attain the level of Tones and I’s inescapable anthem.

“I hear songs like that… And I’m like huge,” she said about Newling’s song. “Everything works in that song for me. Like everything. That is a great folk song. It’s a different sound, it’s great. There’s no part in that song that falls flat.”

Check out Amy Shark’s Youfoodz commercial:

You can read Shark’s full conversation in the March-May issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, which hit newsstands last week. The cover story chronicles the musician’s transformation from video editor for the Gold Coast Titans rugby league team to multi-platinum and ARIA Award-winning Australian Idol judge. Shark details the change in mindset from the guilt that accompanied her early rise to a new, unapologetic mindset where she now refuses to mute her successes.

The special Women In Music edition of the magazine also features The Veronicas and Kita Alexander in a stunning photo essay detailing their hopes for the music industry following the #MeToo movement, as well as a guest Editor’s Letter by music icon Tina Arena.

If you haven’t already done so, you can subscribe to Rolling Stone AU/NZ here.