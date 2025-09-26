Amy Taylor has compared superstar producer Fred again.. to a Roald Dahl character.

Fred again.. has remixed “Big Dreams”, one of Amyl and the Sniffers’ standout tracks from their most recent album Cartoon Darkness, which he previewed by bringing out Taylor during a Sheffield show last month.

Reflecting on that experience and the upcoming remix, Taylor told Rolling Stone AU/NZ: “It’s really flattering, because I feel like — and I told him this too — Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He’s Willy Wonka, and somehow I got a golden ticket to be a part of his world,” she said.

“He’s one of the best DJs in the world, and he’s such a nice dude, really friendly and enthusiastic, and the song is a massive banger. I love the remix, and it’s taken on a whole new feeling. It was really, really fun to be able to work with him.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Taylor was catching up with Rolling Stone AU/NZ to look ahead to Amyl’s upcoming support slot on AC/DC’s Australian tour, a huge honour for the punk rock band.

“We were all over the moon — we couldn’t believe that they’d offered [it to us],” she said. “It was surreal — they’re a band you don’t even consider as someone that you think you could support ’cause they’re so out of reach. The fact that they did reach out was like, ‘Holy shit, this is crazy, man.’

“I’ve never seen them before. Imagine ‘Highway to Hell’ live, like, holy shit. You know, ‘Rocker’ live, ‘Hells Bells’, all of it. Declan [Mehrtens, guitarist] has seen them three times, so he’s obviously really excited to see them again. That’s the main motive [for doing the tour], really – we get to see nine AC/DC shows!”

In other Amyl news, it was revealed yesterday that Taylor and co. have been nominated for an impressive six awards at the 2025 ARIAs, with the winners set to be revealed in November.

Amyl and the Sniffers support AC/DC on their Australian Power Up tour from November 12th to December 18th. Ticket information is available here.