Good news, Amyl and the Sniffers fans. The band’s forthcoming album rocks.

“It’s pretty much like in the same world as our (other) stuff,” singer Amy Taylor says of Cartoon Darkness, due out October 25th (via Virgin Music Group).

Of the news songs, those written by guitarist Declan Martens are “less punk I’d say. And more rock,” she explains. “He’s a softie when push comes to the shove.”

Recorded with producer Nick Launay at Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios in Los Angeles in early 2024, the album is the followup to 2021’s Comfort to Me, which hit No. 2 on the ARIA Chart. The following year, Amyl won best group at the ARIA Awards.

With Cartoon Darkness, expect “a couple of slower songs, which I’m excited by,” Taylor told broadcaster Myf Warhurst following her keynote speech at BIGSOUND 2024. “And then there’s one with like heaps of swear words, which obviously I love.”

The final result gets two thumbs-up from the front woman. “I have no concept about it” because she can’t see the wood for trees. “I can’t see shit about it. But yeah, we’re all super proud of it.”

Cartoon Darkness spans 13 tracks, including the previously released cuts “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Chewing Gum.”

Formed in Melbourne eight years ago, Amyl and the Sniffers have emerged as one of Australia’s finest rock bands of its generation, winning over fans (and critics) wherever they play.

Taylor and Co. head out for a tour of the UK and Europe, kicking off November 5th at National Stadium, Dublin, with a one-off warm-up this Saturday (September 14th) at Melbourne’s The Croxton Bandroom.

To be an Australian touring artist “is fucking hardcore,” she told a full room for her BIGSOUND keynote speech in Brisbane. “I think it’s way more hardcore than it is for a lot of people in Europe, UK and America.”

The cost, the complexities, the challenges, it’s all worth it.

“When we are overseas, the amount of people that come to our shows wearing other Australian artist shirts and just representing and being super pumped,” she explains, “you’re like,’ yeah, we love them too.’”

Amyl and The Sniffers’ Cartoon Darkness is out October 25th via Virgin Music Group. Pre-save/pre-order here.