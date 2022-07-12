Amyl and the Sniffers have sent a stern message to fans who don’t respect other fans’ personal space.

The Melbourne band shared a lengthy message in an Instagram Story that asked fans attending their shows to call out any incidents of sexism when they notice it.

“At the start of every live show I say, ‘Don’t touch anyone who doesn’t want to be touched,’” the shared note begins, posted on the band’s Instagram Stories.

“If you can’t hear that or learn that, then don’t come to our fucking shows. We are obviously here to celebrate female/NB empowerment, so if you are not down with that, again, don’t come to our fucking shows.”

The band continued by explaining that they felt the need to share the message after hearing “some accounts of sexual assault at our shows” on their recent U.S., U.K., and Europe tour.

“That shit ruins music for people,” the note added. “If you see sexism in the crowd call it out. Look after each other. The rest of the audience will have your back and we will have your back too.”

In better Amyl and the Sniffers news, the band are about to return to Australia for several shows, including at Splendour in the Grass this month. They even added three extra shows to the homecoming headline tour to meet demand.

That followed a frenzied start to the year with a furious period of touring, including supporting Foo Fighters at their iconic Geelong concert in March and backing up Liam Gallagher on his historic return to Knebworth last weekend.

Amyl and the Sniffers released their second studio album, Comfort to Me, last September. It’s their highest-charting album to date, reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart, while it also hit the Top 25 in countries including Spain, Germany, and the U.K..

