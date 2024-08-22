Amyl and the Sniffers have a new album on the way.

Titled Cartoon Darkness, the punk-rock band’s third album will arrive on October 25th. The album was made with producer Nick Launay (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) at Foo Fighters‘ 606 Studios in Los Angeles earlier this year.

According to the band’s singer Amy Taylor, Cartoon Darkness “is about climate crisis, war, AI, tiptoeing on the eggshells of politics, and people feeling like they’re helping by having a voice online when we’re all just feeding the date beast of Big Tech, our modern-day god.

“It’s about the fact that our generation is spoon-fed information. We look like adults, but we’re children forever cocooned in a shell. We’re all passively gulping up distractions that don’t even cause pleasure, sensation or joy, they just cause numbness,” she adds.

“Cartoon Darkness is driving headfirst into the unknown, into this looming sketch of the future that feels terrible but doesn’t even exist yet. A childlike darkness. I don’t want to meet the devil half-way and mourn what we have right now. The future is cartoon, the prescription is dark, but it’s novelty. It’s just a joke. It’s fun.”

Arriving alongside today’s album announcement is new single “Chewing Gum,” which was chosen as Hottest Record by BBC Radio 1 and follows previous single “U Should Not Be Doing That.”

Of “Chewing Gum,” Taylor explains, “The adversity of life is desire never fulfilled. Doing the dishes, cleaning, but never eating the meal. Trying to celebrate the ignorance of youth despite it being robbed away, so choosing ignorance, choosing to be dumb and choosing love, despite everything, choosing bad decisions for love.

“Surrendering to joy, surrendering to being a vision, in your own power, because making decisions based on emotion rather than logic is liberating.”

Amyl’s second album, Comfort to Me, was released in 2021, impressively reaching #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart as well as #21 on the UK Albums Chart. Their second album was also earned three nominations – Album of the Year, Best Group, and Best Rock Album – at the 2022 ARIA Awards.

Amyl and the Sniffers’ “Chewing Gum” is out now. Cartoon Darkness is out October 25th via Virgin Music Group (pre-save/pre-order here).