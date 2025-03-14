Amyl and the Sniffers could be giving up punk-rock for a while to make a country album. That’s if frontwoman Amy Taylor gets her way.

Country music is all the rage right now in Australia, so much so that even The Wiggles went country on their latest album, collaborating with Orville Peck, Kaylee Bell, and the legendary Dolly Parton.

As Taylor told Rolling Stone AU/NZ Print Editor James Jennings in the band’s new cover story, she’s eager to take their sound in some surprising new directions on their next album.

“We’ve had three really successful punk and rock albums, but I’d love to make an Aussie country album,” she said. “Chad Morgan, Slim Dusty, that kind of stuff. You know, just shake shit up. If you don’t think about it and talk about it, again, we would just end up touring until we drop dead, basically.”

The Australian punk-rock band grace the cover of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s March-May issue, which hit newsstands in Australia and New Zealand earlier this month.

In their cover story, Taylor and bandmates Bryce Wilson, Declan Mehrtens, and Gus Romer shared an under-the-bonnet exploration of their careers and the special glue that binds them. The foursome also posed for an exclusive shoot with Michelle Pitiris, the ARIA Award-winning music and fashion photographer.

Check out exclusive behind the scenes footage of the band’s instantly-iconic cover shoot above.

Alongside Dom Dolla and Thelma Plum, Amyl and the Sniffers lead the shortlist for the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards, racking up multiple nominations across key categories. The band will compete for Best LP/EP (Cartoon Darkness), Best Single (“U Should Not Be Doing That”), Best Live Act, and the prestigious Rolling Stone Global Award.

The March-May 2025 issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ is on newsstands now.

The March-May 2025 issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ is on newsstands now.